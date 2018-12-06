La Policía investiga el asesinato en su casa de Valencia de uno de los primeros activistas LGTBI

Agentes de la Policía Nacional investigan la muerte violenta de un hombre hallado con golpes por todo el cuerpo en su vivienda de la calle Julián Peña de Valencia, según han informado fuentes próximas a la investigación. El fallecido, según han confirmado fuentes del colectivo Lambda, es Fernando Lumbreras, que fue uno de los primeros presidentes de esta organización.
Fueron los vecinos los que alertaron directamente a la Policía de lo ocurrido sobre las 21.00 horas de este miércoles. Al llegar al lugar, los agentes se encontraron con el cadáver de la víctima de 60 años. El hombre, que vivía solo, presentaba golpes por todo el cuerpo y la vivienda estaba completamente revuelta, según fuentes policiales.
Lambda, organización que trabaja por la defensa por la defensa de los derechos del colectivo LGTBI en la Comunitat Valenciana, ha recordado al fallecido con un mensaje y unas imágenes en sus redes sociales: "Hoy es un día triste. Fernando Lumbreras, una de las primeras personas al frente de Lambda ha sido encontrado muerto en su casa".
Hui és un dia trist. Fernando Lumbreras, una de les primeres persones al capdavant de Lambda ha estat trobat mort a sa casa.— Lambda (@lambdavalencia) 6 de diciembre de 2018
Volem per damunt de tot recordar i fer honor al gran treball que Fernando va fer pels drets LGTBI.
Com a germà de lluita, sempre et tindrem en la memòria. pic.twitter.com/AuoUuQmnbp
"Queremos por encima de todo recordar y rendir homenaje al gran trabajo que Fernando hizo por los derechos LGTBI. Como hermano de lucha, siempre te tendremos en la memoria", señala la entidad.
