La Policía investiga el asesinato en su casa de Valencia de uno de los primeros activistas LGTBI

Hui és un dia trist. Fernando Lumbreras, una de les primeres persones al capdavant de Lambda ha estat trobat mort a sa casa.

Volem per damunt de tot recordar i fer honor al gran treball que Fernando va fer pels drets LGTBI.

Com a germà de lluita, sempre et tindrem en la memòria. pic.twitter.com/AuoUuQmnbp