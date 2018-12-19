Público
'Roast Battle' entre Carmena y Broncano: "Me importa un pito lo que digan de mí"

El humorista 'somete' a la alcaldesa a un cuestionario extraído de los comentarios de Forocoches durante la copa navideña. 

Broncano y Carmena durante su alocución en la copa navideña con la prensa.- YOUTUBE

El humorista David Broncano y la alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, han felicitado la Navidad a la prensa casi como "el nuevo dúo cómico".

Broncano, al frente de La vida moderna, ha sido el encargado de poner la nota de humor a la tradicional copa navideña que la alcaldesa, Manuela Carmena, y el equipo de Gobierno ofrece a la prensa en estas fechas.

El humorista le ha propuesto "sacar las frases cuquis de las aceras", algo a lo que Carmena se ha negado, y liberalizar las bicis. "Tu quieres un Bici-caos", ha contestado la alcaldesa, quien ha confesado que, a título personal le "importa un pito" lo que se dice de ella. También ha salido a colación su parecido con la embajadora de Polonia y los comentarios sobre ella en Forocoches.
"A estas edades soy muy agradecida", ha contestado cuando Broncano le ha dicho que él cree que a Pablo Echenique le 'pone' Carmena.

No es la primera vez que el Gobierno municipal tira de humor para felicitar las Navidades: ya lo hizo en las fiestas de 2015, las primeras de Ahora Madrid en el gobierno municipal, cuando confiaron en las noticias más divertidas e irónicas, las de El Mundo Today.

El año pasado se optó por una celebración más 'casera', cuando la regidora y algunos de los concejales del equipo de Gobierno resumieron 365 días de noticias municipales con el juego de las palabras encadenadas.

