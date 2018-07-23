Público
RTVE La periodista Mara Torres deja 'La 2 Noticias' tras 12 años al frente del informativo

La periodista anuncia esta decisión, "muy meditada", en su cuenta de Twitter.

La periodista Mara Torres. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

La periodista Mara Torres dejará de presentar La 2 Noticias esta semana, después de haber conducido el informativo de la segunda cadena de la televisión pública durante doce años.

"Esta es mi última semana en #La2n y mi última temporada, tras una decisión muy meditada", ha anunciado la informadora en su cuenta de Twitter.

Torres ha dicho que los últimos doce años han sido "tan complejos como hermosos" y ha dado las gracias a la audiencia y al equipo de La 2 Noticias.

"Gracias a los espectadores por su complicidad. Gracias infinitas al equipo y a quienes me han acompañado estos 12 años tan complejos como hermosos. Sin vosotros, nada hubiera sido posible", ha indicado en la red social.

