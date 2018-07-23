La periodista Mara Torres dejará de presentar La 2 Noticias esta semana, después de haber conducido el informativo de la segunda cadena de la televisión pública durante doce años.
"Esta es mi última semana en #La2n y mi última temporada, tras una decisión muy meditada", ha anunciado la informadora en su cuenta de Twitter.
Ésta es mi última semana en #La2n y mi última temporada, tras una decisión muy meditada.— Mara Torres (@maratorres_) 23 de julio de 2018
Gracias a los espectadores por su complicidad.
Gracias infinitas al equipo y a quienes me han acompañado estos 12 años tan complejos como hermosos. Sin vosotros, nada hubiera sido posible.
Torres ha dicho que los últimos doce años han sido "tan complejos como hermosos" y ha dado las gracias a la audiencia y al equipo de La 2 Noticias.
"Gracias a los espectadores por su complicidad. Gracias infinitas al equipo y a quienes me han acompañado estos 12 años tan complejos como hermosos. Sin vosotros, nada hubiera sido posible", ha indicado en la red social.
