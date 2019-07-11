Twitter se cae a nivel mundial, afectando especialmente a Europa y Estados Unidos

La red social Twitter dejó de estar operativa este jueves a nivel mundial, con especial afectación en Europa y Estados Unidos, donde los usuarios que tratan de acceder a ella reciben el mensaje de "ha habido un fallo técnico" y no pueden entrar. El servicio ha estado interrumpido durante una hora.
El portal especializado DownDetector situó los focos de la caída del servicio en los cinco continentes, aunque el mayor número de usuarios afectados se detectaron en Europa Occidental y Estados Unidos (donde también se concentran la mayor parte de tuiteros), con focos secundarios en Japón, Brasil, India, Argentina, Colombia y Perú, entre otros países.
Los internautas empezaron a alertar de problemas para acceder a la red social tanto en teléfonos y otros dispositivos móviles como en ordenadores alrededor de las 18:45 GMT del jueves y en DownDetector indicaron no poder abrir la plataforma usuarios de lugares tan dispares como los Países Bajos, Turquía, Sudáfrica, Canadá e Indonesia.
La semana pasada, las aplicaciones propiedad de Facebook WhatsApp, Instagram y Messenger, además de la propia red social, sufrieron también una caída del servicio a nivel mundial que impidió a los usuarios publicar y descargar fotografías en estas aplicaciones.
En esa ocasión, los problemas con Facebook e Instagram se concentraron en Europa Occidental, EE.UU., México y Filipinas, mientras que los de WhatsApp afectaron a la misma región europea y a Suramérica, especialmente Venezuela, Brasil, Perú, Chile y Argentina.
Aunque los fallos del servicio a nivel global en las redes sociales son algo relativamente habitual, no es tan común que el servicio se interrumpa en todo el mundo, y siempre causa revuelo entre los internautas, que normalmente acuden a las plataformas no afectadas para expresar su insatisfacción.
