El viento complica la extinción de tres incendios provocados en Cantabria

Desde las cuatro de la tarde de este sábado se han declarado en Cantabria siete incendios forestales que se consideran provocados.

Tres incendios forestales provocados que siguen activos en las localidades cántabras de Guriezo, Campo de Yuso y Mata de Hoz han obligado a activar el nivel de máxima alerta autonómico por las altas temperaturas y el viento, aunque ninguno de ellos supone riesgo para la población o infraestructuras.

Desde las cuatro de la tarde de este sábado se han declarado en Cantabria siete incendios forestales que se consideran provocados: dos en Valdeolea y otros cinco en los municipios de Valdeprado del Río, Luena, Guriezo, Santiurde de Toranzo y Campoo de Yuso.

De estos, permanecen activos los focos de Guriezo, Lanchares (Campoo de Yuso) y Mata de Hoz (Valdeolea).

Según ha informado el director general de Biodiversidad y el Medio Ambiente, Antonio Lucio, las fuertes rachas de viento sur que han soplado toda la noche han complicado las labores de extinción de los incendios.

Además de los ingenieros de guardia y emisoritas, el operativo que se ha desplegado está compuesto por 64 agentes del medio natural, y 21 cuadrillas forestales, que en total suman más de 180 personas.

Permanecen activados los servicios especiales contra el fuego en siete comarcas de Cantabria, y están prohibidas todo tipo de quemas en la región hasta que cambien las condiciones meteorológicas.

Lucio ha vuelto a hacer un llamamiento a la prudencia y a la colaboración de los ciudadanos en el caso de que detecten incendios o de que tengan información que permita identificar a los causantes de los fuegos.

