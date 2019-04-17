Público
Violencia de Género Detenido un hombre por propinar una brutal paliza a su pareja en Vigo

El acusado, de 60 años, acusado además de malos tratos en el ámbito familiar, fue detenido en Ourense y cuenta con dieciocho arrestos anteriores.

Imagen de archivo de la Policía Nacional. / Policía Nacional

Un hombre ha sido detenido acusado de tentativa de homicidio tras propinar una brutal paliza a su pareja, que sufre lesiones muy graves en la cabeza y que se encuentra ingresada en la unidad de cuidados intensivos del hospital Álvaro Cunqueiro de Vigo con heridas por traumatismo, informó la Policía.

El detenido, de 60 años, residente en Vigo, acusado además de malos tratos en el ámbito familiar, fue detenido en Ourense y cuenta con dieciocho arrestos anteriores, varios de ellos por violencia, aunque no hay denuncias previas por parte de la víctima, de 40 años, añadieron.

La detención ha sido fruto de la colaboración policial ya que, dada la peligrosidad del presunto agresor, se procedió a la difusión urgente de sus datos y fotografía a las unidades de la Policía Nacional, Policía Local, Guardia Civil y los puestos transfronterizos por lo que pudo ser localizado en Ourense.

El presunto agresor fue detectado hacia las 13.00 horas de este miércoles en la estación de ferrocarril de Ourense por parte de un vigilante de seguridad que alertó a la Policía, que envió una patrulla a la zona y logró arrestarlo

