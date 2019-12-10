Una mujer de 28 años ha sido apuñalada esta madrugada en una vivienda del centro de Burgos supuestamente por su pareja, que después se ha autolesionado, según ha informado el Servicio de Emergencias 112 de Castilla y León.
El incidente se ha producido poco antes de las cuatro y media de la madrugada y la mujer permanece en este momento ingresada en el Hospital Universitario de Burgos, que no ha facilitado datos sobre su estado.
Tras recibir una llamada de alerta, el Servicio de Emergencias ha avisado a la Policía Local de Burgos, al Cuerpo Nacional de Burgos y al centro coordinador de urgencias de Emergencias Sanitarias de Sacyl, que ha enviado al lugar una UVI móvil, una ambulancia de soporte vital básico y personal sanitario del Servicio de Urgencias de Atención Primaria de Burgos.
En el domicilio, los servicios de emergencias han atendido a ambas personas heridas, una mujer de 28 años a quien se ha trasladado en ambulancia UVI móvil de la Sanidad de Castilla y León (Sacyl) al Hospital Universitario de Burgos; y un varón de 33 años, trasladado por las fuerzas de seguridad al mismo centro hospitalario.
SI NECESITA AYUDA, PUEDE LLAMAR AL 016 LAS 24 HORAS DEL DÍA SIN COSTE.
