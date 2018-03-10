El cantant de rap mallorquí Valtonyc, condemnat a tres anys i mig de presó per enaltiment del terrorisme, injúries a la corona i amenaces, ha publicat aquest divendres un nou disc que porta per títol El reincident i en el qual apareix el rei emèrit Joan Carles a la portada. El disc, de 28 minuts de durada, està disponible de manera gratuïta a Youtube i Spotify.



No es tracta no obstant això de la primera cançó que el cantant mallorquí treu a la llum des que va ser condemnat pel Suprem. Poc després de la condemna el raper va pujar als seus perfils el tema Pido perdón, que ara s'integra en aquest nou disc.

El Suprem va condemnar el passat 20 de febrer a Valtonyc a tres anys i mig de presó en entendre que les lletres del jove mallorquí "no queden emparades per la llibertat d'expressió o difusió d'opinió". Josep Miquel Arenas, que així es diu l'artista en l'àmbit administratiu, va al·legar en el judici que el seu rap és extrem, provocador, al·legòric i simbòlic.