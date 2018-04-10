El gesto de Letizia a su hija Leonor que pasó desapercibido en la escenificación de ‘la paz’ con Sofía

La Familia Real sigue dando de qué hablar. En esta ocasión, la escena ha tenido lugar durante la visita de hace unos días al rey Juan Carlos en el hospital. La estampa perfecta para escenificar la 'la paz' entre Sofía y Letizia.
La puesta en escena da comienzo desde la bajada de los miembros de la Casa Real del coche. Leonor ayuda a su abuela a salir de este e inmediatamente le da la mano. La infanta Sofía sale desde la otra puerta trasera del vehículo y Sofía le espera para poder cogerla también de la mano.
Las tres juntas se unen a Letizia y Felipe VI para posar ante la prensa a la puerta del hospital donde estaba ingresado el rey Juan Carlos. Los rostros sonrientes de todos los miembros de la Familia Real no cesan mientras los fotógrafos y periodistas recogen el momento. Sin embargo, las cámaras de televisión captan un momento de la escena que pasó desapercibido y en el que Letizia da un'toque' con el bolso a su hija Leonor para que se acerque más a su abuela y así reforzar la imagen de unidad familiar.
????????Leticia sale de Malaga y se mete en Malagón con el toquecito de bolso a Leonor.... parece mentira que sea periodista. pic.twitter.com/ngJMtYtilK
— Carpe Diem (@Nefery2) 10 de abril de 2018
Posteriormente, el rey es preguntado por una periodista sobre la diferencia entre la situación vivida el Domingo de Pascua y la estampa que acababan de protagonizar y el rey, sin dejar a la profesional terminar la pregunta que estaba formulando, dice visiblemente incómodo que "todo está bien".
Tras esto, todos se recogen en el interior del hospital y, en este proceso, Letizia cede el paso a Sofía como una nueva señal de cortesía y supuesta normalidad.
