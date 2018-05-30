La polémica rima de un rapero: “Tendrás una hija, tu hija irá al cole, ¿y sabes qué pasará cuando Zasko la viole?”

El pasado fin de semana se celebraron eliminatorias de la conocida Batalla de Gallos que organiza Red Bull con raperos. Normalmente, en estas peleas de rap, se suele usar terminología dura e insultos para atacar al contrario, pero uno de los casos de este fin de semana fue especialmente polémico.

En una de las batallas, entre Zasko y FJ, el primero rapeó: "Tendrás una hija, tu hija irá al cole, ¿y sabes qué pasará cuando Zasko la viole?".

"Tendrás una hija, tu hija irá al cole, ¿y sabes qué pasará cuando Zasko la viole...?" -Zasko pic.twitter.com/hsucWVHjw5 — #BatallaDeLosGallos (@VineRedBullGall) 28 de mayo de 2018

La frase pareció pasar desapercibida entre los muchos asistentes a este evento de Red Bull. Pero no en Twitter, donde muchos tuiteros se han mostrado en contra. Como el rapero Pablo Hásel, condenado a dos años y un día de cárcel por enaltecimiento del terrorismo por el contenido de 64 mensajes publicados en Twiter y una canción en Youtube. Hásel dijo en Twitter: "El rap que le interesa al Estado, el que habla de violar niñas".

El propio Zasko le contestó, pidiendo libertad de expresión: "Si pides libertad de expresión, por qué no me dejas hacer lo que quiera? A mi no me utilices de ejemplo y difamar mi imagen, que yo no quiero ser como tú".

Si pides libertad de expresión, por qué no me dejas hacer lo que quiera? A mi no me utilices de ejemplo y difamar mi imagen, que yo no quiero ser como tú — ZASKO MASTER (@00zask00) 29 de mayo de 2018

También la actriz Leticia Dolera rechazó las palabras del rapero en la Batalla de Gallos: "¿Pero qué celebración de la violación y la pederastia es esta?", se preguntó en un tuit. En otro, dijo: "Aquí nadie está diciendo que tengan que ir a la cárcel. Pero está claro esas letras no ayudan a un problema social que genera mucho sufrimiento. Pensaba que el espíritu del rap era otro. Por otra parte creo que no es lo mismo criticar de arriba a abajo que de abajo a arriba".

¿Pero qué celebración de la violación y la pederastia es esta?

¿Habéis visto esto @redbullESP ? https://t.co/9zz2w5PcwF — Leticia Dolera (@LeticiaDolera) 30 de mayo de 2018