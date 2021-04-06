Pasada la Semana Santa, los contagios continúan al alza de forma sostenida aunque a un nivel inferior al de anteriores olas de la pandemia y con una letalidad también a la baja debido a la inmunización de las personas más vulnerables. Sanidad se ha mostrado convencida de que España logrará el objetivo de inmunizar al 70% de la población este verano si se mantienen las previsiones de recepción de vacunas.
Andalucía ve "precipitado" que Sánchez anuncie el fin del estado de alarma
El portavoz de la Junta de Andalucía, Elías Bendodo, ha considerado "muy precipitado" que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, haya anunciado ya el fin del estado de alarma en mayo y ha considerado que "pone el parche antes que la herida porque le costará sumar los apoyos parlamentarios". Bendodo ha dicho en rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Gobierno que es precipitado anunciar esta medida cuando todavía no se conoce la evolución "y la virulencia" de la cuarta ola. Ha indicado que Sánchez lo hace "midiendo los apoyos parlamentarios" que tiene para que saliera adelante una prórroga del estado de alarma.
