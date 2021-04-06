Estás leyendo: DIRECTO | Andalucía ve "precipitado" que Sánchez anuncie el fin del estado de alarma

El consejero de la Presidencia y portavoz del Ejecutivo, Elías Bendodo, se ajusta la mascarilla momentos antes de comenzar la comparecencia tras la reunión del Consejo de Gobierno de la Junta de Andalucía. Julio Muñoz / EFE

Pasada la Semana Santa, los contagios continúan al alza de forma sostenida aunque a un nivel inferior al de anteriores olas de la pandemia y con una letalidad también a la baja debido a la inmunización de las personas más vulnerables. Sanidad se ha mostrado convencida de que España logrará el objetivo de inmunizar al 70% de la población este verano si se mantienen las previsiones de recepción de vacunas.

    El portavoz de la Junta de Andalucía, Elías Bendodo, ha considerado "muy precipitado" que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, haya anunciado ya el fin del estado de alarma en mayo y ha considerado que "pone el parche antes que la herida porque le costará sumar los apoyos parlamentarios". Bendodo ha dicho en rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Gobierno que es precipitado anunciar esta medida cuando todavía no se conoce la evolución "y la virulencia" de la cuarta ola. Ha indicado que Sánchez lo hace "midiendo los apoyos parlamentarios" que tiene para que saliera adelante una prórroga del estado de alarma.

    El portavoz del Ejecutivo andaluz y consejero de la Presidencia, Elías Bendodo. José Manuel Vidal / EFE
