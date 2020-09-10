Estás leyendo: Accionistas con más del 50% de MásMóvil aceptan la opa de los fondos de inversión

Accionistas con más del 50% de MásMóvil aceptan la opa de los fondos de inversión

Se cumple la condición de aceptación mínima de la oferta presentada por KKR, Providence y Cinven, que tienen previsto sacar de bolsa a la operadora.

Foto del día en que MásMóvil comenzó a cotizar en el MAB. E.P.
madrid

Actualizado:

Reuters

Los fondos KKR, Providence y Cinven han logrado una aceptación de más del 50% del capital de MásMóvil Ibercom en la opa que han lanzado por la empresa española de telecomunicaciones.

De esta forma, se cumple la condición de aceptación mínima de la oferta, que valora MásMóvil en 3.000 millones de euros (3.500 millones de dólares), según dijeron el jueves en un comunicado al supervisor bursátil.

Esta misma semana un accionista representativo de MásMóvil Ibercom que inicialmente rechazaba acudir a la oferta de los tres fondos cambió de opinión a dos días de expirar el plazo.

A principios de junio los fondos presentaron una oferta amistosa que algunos accionistas consideraron que no respondía al valor de una empresa que ha desafiado a gigantes como el exmonopolio Telefónica en el competitivo mercado de telecomunicaciones español.

Los accionistas tienen hasta el 11 de septiembre para aceptar o rechazar la primera gran operación de capital riesgo en Europa desde que la crisis de la covid-19 sacudió los mercados mundiales.

De completarse con éxito la operación, lanzada a través de la sociedad vehicular Lorca Telecom, los fondos tendrán un 88,7% de MásMóvil, mientras que el 11,3% restante estará en manos de accionistas actuales. Las firmas compradoras tienen previsto sacar de bolsa MásMóvil.

La opa, que se lanzó a un precio por acción de 22,50 euros, contaba ya con compromisos de venta de casi el 30% del capital actual de MásMóvil, incluyendo la participación del 9,16% de Providence, uno de los compradores.

MásMóvil, fundada en 1997, ofrece servicios de telefonía fija, móvil e internet. El grupo ha crecido mediante adquisiciones, haciéndose un hueco en el competitivo mercado español, con la compra de empresas de tarifas reducidas como Pepephone y Yoigo en 2016.

