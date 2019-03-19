Público
El Banco de España estima que el impacto en el PIB de un brexit sin acuerdo sería "significativo" pero no "desmesurado"

Calcula que una salida desordenada de la UE del Reino Unido restaría 0,82 puntos porcentuales a la economía española al cabo de cinco años.

Manifestantes a favor del brexit, en una concentración delante del Parlamento británico. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Si Reino Unido sale de la Unión Europea sin un acuerdo, el coste para la economía espñaola sería "significativo", pero no "desmesurado", dijo el martes el Banco de España.

Un Brexit desordenado y sin acuerdo impactaría en la economía española en 0,82 puntos porcentuales del PIB al cabo de cinco años, dijo el banco central en un informe con estimaciones sobre los efectos del Brexit en varios escenarios.

"Los resultados sugieren que los costes para la economía española de una eventual salida del Reino Unido de la UE podrían ser significativos, dependiendo del escenario que finalmente se materialice, pero, probablemente, no desmesurados", dijo el banco en el informe.

El banco ha advertido de que la salida de Reino Unido es una de las principales incertirumbres para la economía española este año debido a los estrechos lazos económicos de los dos países y la gran dependencia de España de los turistas británicos.

Después de dos años y medio de negociaciones, la salida británica de la UE sigue siendo incierta y siguen abiertas todas las opciones: un largo retraso, una salida con acuerdo, una salida desordenada sin acuerdo e incluso la celebración de otro referéndum.

Si Reino Unido sale de la UE con un acuerdo, el efecto para la economía de España sería relativamente inferior, de 0,02 puntos porcentuales en cinco años.

"A escasos días de que se cumpla el plazo (el 29 de marzo de 2019) para la salida del Reino Unido establecido con la activación del artículo 50, no se vislumbra todavía un plan de consenso. A falta de una alternativa pactada, la salida sin acuerdo en la fecha prevista constituye (salvo prórroga) la actual opción por defecto", dijo el banco. 

