El BBVA ha despedido a Antonio Béjar, directivo imputado en el caso Villarejo sobre el espionaje a políticos, empresarios y periodistas encargado por la entidad financiera al comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo.
Béjar también fue destituido el pasado mes de julio –el día 26– como presidente de la compañía Distrito Castellana Norte (DCN), el mismo día que declaró como investigado ante el juez de la Audiencia Nacional por su implicación en el caso de espionaje. Aquella destitución de DCN llegó días antes que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, gobernado por PP y Ciudadanos, aprobara la operación inmobiliaria en el norte de la capital.
Tras su destitución como presidente de DCN, Bejar pidió regresar al BBVA. La entidad decidió entonces abrir un expediente interno que ha concluido dos meses después con el despido del directivo.
Béjar está investigado por los delitos de cohecho activo y revelación de secretos por la contratación supuestamente ilegal de Cenyt, la empresa que era la punta de lanza de la trama corrupta de Villarejo. Tras declarar el día 26 de julio, la Fiscalía pidió para Béjar prisión eludible con una fianza de medio millón de euros, pero la retiró el día 29 de julio después de que Béjar aportara información sobre Villarejo y su trama.
Según el diario El País, Béjar llevaba veinte años en el BBVA y siempre se le consideró cercano al expresidente Francisco González, que dejó la presidencia del banco por sorpresa en diciembre de 2018, después de que estallara el caso Villarejo.
Béjar es el segundo directivo despedido por el BBVA tras Eduardo Arbizu, ex responsable de control interno y servicios jurídicos durante casi dos décadas, que fue destituido el 30 de julio pasado.
