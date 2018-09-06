Miles de personas, más de 5.000 según fuentes policiales, han participado este jueves en la capital leonesa en la manifestación de apoyo en defensa del empleo de los trabajadores de la planta de Vestas de Villadangos del Páramo (León) tras el anuncio de la multinacional danesa del cierre definitivo de dicha fábrica, lo que afectará a cerca de 600 puestos de trabajo de forma directa y a 2.000 indirecta.
La manifestación ha partido desde las sedes de los sindicatos (CCOO y UGT) de León, en la Gran Vía de San Marcos, y ha transcurrido por la plaza de la Inmaculada, la Avenida Ordoño II y la plaza de Santo Domingo hasta llegar a la plaza San Marcelo, donde el poeta leonés Víctor Manuel Diez ha leído un manifiesto.
Bajo el lema En defensa de la industria y de los puestos de trabajo: No al cierre de Vestas por la reindustrialización y empleo de León y al grito de "Vestas no se vende", la reivindicación de los trabajadores ha contado con el respaldo principal de los sindicatos (CCOO, UGT y CGT) así como de la ciudadanía leonesa y representantes de los diferentes partidos políticos.
El presidente de Comité de empresa de Vestas, Juan Francisco García Cabezas, ha explicado que "el sentido de esta manifestación es concienciar a la ciudadanía que cuando una fábrica se cierre, se muere parte de una ciudad y de una provincia". Por eso, considera que "no se puede permitir que una multinacional venga a hacer uso de subvenciones y luego te deje tirado".
