Emergencia del coronavirus El Gobierno levantará la cuarentena a turistas extranjero a partir de julio

La ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto, ha sido más específica y ha dicho este lunes que dicha cuarentena concluirá a la vez que el estado de alarma.

La ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto. (Firma: SET | LARO )

Madrid

Actualizado:

público | efe 

A partir del 1 de julio el Gobierno suspenderá la cuarentena de 14 días establecida para los turistas que procedan del extranjero. En ese sentido, la ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto, ha sido más específica y ha dicho este lunes que dicha cuarentena concluirá a la vez que el estado de alarma, por lo que ha animado a los turistas, especialmente franceses y alemanes, a viajar a España. El ministro de Sanidad, Salvado Illa, ya dijo lo mismo el pasado 14 de mayo.

En una entrevista en el programa Más de Uno en Onda Cero, Maroto se hacía eco a las declaraciones de la ministra francesa de Transición Ecológica, Élisabeth Borne, quien ha recomendado a sus ciudadanos no ir de vacaciones fuera del país este verano, a causa de los controles fronterizos que pueda haber por la pandemia de la covid-19.

Por eso, la entrada de turistas a España será un hecho en julio, una vez que concluya el estado de alarma y la cuarentena a visitantes extranjeros, ha señalado Maroto, quien ha defendido esa restricción, una medida que también se ha adoptado en otros países pero que es temporal y concluirá simultáneamente con el fin del estado de alarma.

La ministra se ha referido también al conflicto abierto en la planta de Nissan en Barcelona, y ha recordado que este lunes se reúne el secretario general del Ministerio con los representantes de los trabajadores. Maroto se ha sumado a sus reivindicaciones y ha asegurado que el Gobierno "está haciendo todo lo que está en nuestra mano" con el fin de reforzar el futuro de esa planta. 

