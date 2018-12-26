Público
Powell está 100% seguro al frente de la Fed, según el jefe de los asesores económicos de Trump

Kevin Hassett asegura tambien que el presidente estadounidense está "muy contento" con su secretario el Tesoro, Steven Mnuchin

El presidente de la Reserva Federal (Fed), Jerome Powell, tras la rueda de prensa posterior a la útima reunión del banco central estadounidense. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

El trabajo del presidente de la Reserva Federal, Jerome Powell, no corre peligro, según ha asegurado el director del consejo de asesores económicos de la Casa Blanca, Kevin Hassett, saliendo al paso así de los rumores acerca del hipotético cese del responsable de la política monetaria estadounidense tras las repetidas críticas del presidente Donald Trump contra el banco central y su jefe por subir los tipos de interés.

Al ser consultado por los periodistas en la Casa Blanca si Powell está seguro en su cargo, Hassett dijo: "Sí, por supuesto, al 100 por cien". Cuando se le preguntó de nuevo si el trabajo de Powell no corría peligro por culpa de Trump, Hassett afirmó: "En absoluto".

Hassett, director del Consejo de Asesores Económicos de la Casa Blanca, aseguró también que el mandatario está "muy contento" con su secretario el Tesoro, Steven Mnuchin, al tiempo que defendió las recientes llamadas del departamento a destacados banqueros para hablar sobre los mercados. "Confío mucho en que el presidente está muy contento con el secretario Mnuchin", afirmó Hassett en Fox Business Network. "Me he reunido con ellos en el (Despacho) Oval muchas, muchas veces y tienen una relación de colegialidad y productiva", agregó.

Donald Trump propuso hace un año a Jerome Powell como presidente de la Fed en sustitución de Janet Yellen, a quien reemplazó en febrero de 2018 con el objetivo de seguir adelante con la normalización de la política monetaria estadounidense.

Sin embargo, en medio de la fuerte volatilidad de los mercados bursátiles y las dudas sobre si la economía estadounidense podrá mantener el ritmo de expansión de los últimos trimestres en el futuro, el presidente de EEUU lanzó fuertes críticas contra el banquero en los días previos a la última reunión de la Fed, que decidió subir tipos en 25 puntos básicos, hasta un rango objetivo de entre el 2,25% y el 2,5%.

De hecho, el pasado lunes, coincidiendo con la peor sesión en Nochebuena de la Bolsa de Nueva York, el presidente de EEUU volvía a cargar en Twitter contra el banco central estadounidense, al que señaló como "el único problema de la economía" comparándolo con un jugador de golf que había perdido el "toque" y era incapaz de "usar el putter".

