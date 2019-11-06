La red social más popular del mundo, que ya ha visto algú retoque en su logotipo, anuncia uno más para 'diferenciar' la aplicación en sí de las actividades corporativas.
Ya en 2015, tal y como recordaba Modesto García en Brandemia, el logotipo tuvo un cambio apreciable (Fíjense, por ejemplo, en la 'a'):
La razón para ese cambio fue, según el directivo creativo de facebook de entonces, "modernizar el logo para hacerlo más amigable, más cercano" y no tan 'serio' como el original, que era éste:
Ahora, la marca quiere 'separar' la aplicación en sí de las diverdad actividades de la compañía, para lo cual han pensado en esto:
Para Antonio Lucio, director de marketing de Facebook en España, "la nueva marca se ha concebido para aportar claridad y usa mayúsculas y tipografía personalizada para crear una distinción visual entre la empresa y la aplicación".
Así, esta marca aparecerá en todos los productos propiedad de Facebook, como Instagram.
Otros gigantes de internet han hecho antes movimientos similares, aunque un poco más ambiciosos. El claro ejemplo es Alphabet, el holding creado por Google para meter bajo su paraguas todas las actividades del grupo.
