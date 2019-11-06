Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Redes sociales Facebook cambia Facebook para que la gente no lo confunda con Facebook

La compañía de Mark Zuckerberg tiene la esperanza de que un simple cambio tipográfico de su marca ayude a separar la aplicación en sí de la actividad empresarial del gigante de internet.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Logotipo para separar la actividad empresarial de la red social.

Logotipo para separar la actividad empresarial de la red social.

La red social más popular del mundo, que ya ha visto algú retoque en su logotipo, anuncia uno más para 'diferenciar' la aplicación en sí de las actividades corporativas.

Ya en 2015, tal y como recordaba Modesto García en Brandemia, el logotipo tuvo un cambio apreciable (Fíjense, por ejemplo, en la 'a'):

Logotipo primigenio de Facebook.

Logotipo primigenio de Facebook.

La razón para ese cambio fue, según el directivo creativo de facebook de entonces, "modernizar el logo para hacerlo más amigable, más cercano" y no tan 'serio' como el original, que era éste:

Logotipo reformado para la red social (aplicación).

Logotipo reformado para la red social (aplicación).

Ahora, la marca quiere 'separar' la aplicación en sí de las diverdad actividades de la compañía, para lo cual han pensado en esto:

Logotipo elegido para la actividad corporativa de Facebook.

Logotipo elegido para la actividad corporativa de Facebook.

Para Antonio Lucio, director de marketing de Facebook en España, "la nueva marca se ha concebido para aportar claridad y usa mayúsculas y tipografía personalizada para crear una distinción visual entre la empresa y la aplicación".

Así, esta marca aparecerá en todos los productos propiedad de Facebook, como Instagram.

Así aparecerá en la aplicación de Instagram.

Así aparecerá en la aplicación de Instagram.

Otros gigantes de internet han hecho antes movimientos similares, aunque un poco más ambiciosos. El claro ejemplo es Alphabet, el holding creado por Google para meter bajo su paraguas todas las actividades del grupo.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas