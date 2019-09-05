Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Tesoro Público La emisión neta de deuda pública en 2019 será un 43% inferior a la prevista

El Tesoro Público prevé reducir en otros 10.000 millones las emisiones netas de títulos, hasta los 20.000 millones, lo que supone la cifra más baja desde 2007, según la ministra de Economía en funciones, Nadia Calviño.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La ministra de Economía y Empresa en funciones, Nadia Calviño, durante su intervención este jueves en la primera edición de los Desayunos Efeminista, en la sede de la Agencia Efe, en Madrid, donde ha sido presentada por el presidente del Gobierno en funci

La ministra de Economía y Empresa en funciones, Nadia Calviño, durante su intervención este jueves en la primera edición de los Desayunos Efeminista, en la sede de la Agencia Efe, en Madrid, donde ha sido presentada por el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez. EFE/Chema Moya

El Tesoro Público español reducirá en otros 10.000 millones de euros la emisión de deuda neta de 2019, hasta 20.000 millones, un volumen casi un 43% inferior al previsto a principios de año, y que supone la cifra más baja desde 2007, ha anunciado la ministra de Economía en funciones, Nadia Calviño.

Calviño, que ha inaugurado este jueves la primera edición de los Desayunos Efeminista que organiza la Agencia Efe, ha explicado que esta reducción de 10.000 millones de euros se une al recorte anunciado en abril de otros 5.000 millones, con lo que la emisión neta de 2019 se situará en esos 20.000 millones.

Según la titular de Economía en funciones, ello permitirá a España un ahorro de más de 2.000 millones de euros en intereses de la deuda, que supondrán menos del 2% del PIB.

Asimismo, la emisión bruta del Tesoro para este año estará por debajo de los 200.000 millones, algo que no ocurría desde 2012, ha añadido Calviño.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez (2i), acompañado por el presidente de la Agencia Efe, Fernando Garea (I); la del Congreso, Meritxell Batet (3d); el del Senado, Manuel Cruz (2d); y la ministra de Hacienda en funciones, María Jesús M

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez (2i), acompañado por el presidente de la Agencia Efe, Fernando Garea (I); la del Congreso, Meritxell Batet (3d); el del Senado, Manuel Cruz (2d); y la ministra de Hacienda en funciones, María Jesús Montero (d), en la primera edición de los Desayunos Efeminista protagonizada por la ministra de Economía, Nadia Calviño. EFE/Chema Moya

Calviño ha destacado en su intervención la confianza que han mostrado los mercados hacia España, algo que ha quedado "patente" en la "gran labor" que está llevando a cabo el Tesoro.

La ministra ha destacado igualmente la mejora de la prima de riesgo española, que se ha ido reduciendo de "manera sostenida" a lo largo del año.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas