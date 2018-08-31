La firma de nuevas hipotecas para la compra de una vivienda subió en junio un 3,9% en términos interanuales hasta alcanzar los 30.600 contratos, un 39,2% de los cuales se constituyeron con tipo de interés fijo, según los datos publicados por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
El importe medio de una hipoteca para vivienda era de 123.869 euros al finalizar ese mes, lo que representa un incremento del 5,1% comparado con junio de 2017, y de un 5,9%, respecto al mes anterior.
En total, el capital prestado en el sistema financiero durante junio para adquirir una vivienda en España alcanzó los 3.791,2 millones de euros, un 9,2% más que un año antes y un 3,9 % por encima de la cantidad registrada en mayo.
