El Ministerio de Defensa tuvo que suspender el pasado mes de noviembre por falta de recursos económicos un ejercicio aéreo en el que iban a participar más de 500 efectivos de España, Portugal, Estados Unidos y la OTAN y que estaba previsto que se celebrara en Canarias, como se hace habitualmente con carácter anual.
Así lo ha confirmado el Departamento dirigido por Margarita Robles en una respuesta parlamentaria a los diputados de Ciudadanos Javier Cano y Guillermo Díaz, que querían saber además si el Ministerio no podía haber buscado una fórmula alternativa para su celebración.
En su respuesta, Defensa confirma que el ejercicio OceanSky 18, que cuenta con participación internacional y estaba programado para celebrarse la segunda quincena del pasado mes de noviembre, fue cancelado.
Según apunta, la decisión fue tomada debido a "una situación puntual de falta de recursos financieros" y se adoptó el 5 de noviembre, pocos días antes del comienzo del ejercicio. Sin embargo, aclara que la cancelación fue adoptada "antes de que se iniciaran las actividades de preparación para el despliegue".
El Ministerio también asegura que fue imposible su "reprogramación" en otra fecha debido a "la falta de fuentes alternativas de crédito y de capacidad logística suficiente". Aunque revela que estas maniobras, que tienen carácter anual, se han vuelto a programar para este año 2019.
En el ejercicio OceanSky 18 tenían previsto participar medios de diferentes nacionalidades y organismos. En concreto, Defensa afirma que estaba prevista la participación de 425 efectivos de las Fuerzas Armadas españolas, 45 de Estados Unidos, 50 de Portugal y 15 pertenecientes a la OTAN.
Estas maniobras se desarrollan habitualmente en la base aérea de Gando (Gran Canaria) y el Aérodromo Militar de Lanzarote, donde despliegan los F-18 del Ala 46 del Ejército del Aire.
