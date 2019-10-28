Público
Caso Villarejo El juez alarga dos años la prisión preventiva de Villarejo

El magistrado instructor de la Audiencia Nacional ha decidido mantener al excomisiario encarcelado ante su "alto riesgo" de fuga, destrucción de pruebas y reiteración delictiva.

El excomisario José Manuel Villarejo en los juzgados de plaza de Castilla | EFE

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón ha prorrogado dos años más la prisión preventiva del comisario jubilado José Villarejo, encarcelado desde el 5 de noviembre de 2017, al considerar que sigue existiendo "alto riesgo" de fuga, de destrucción de pruebas y de reiteración delictiva.

García Castellón, instructor del caso Tándem, ha adoptado esta decisión en un auto de 19 páginas y en el que atiende al criterio de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción y de la acusación que ejerce Podemos, que pidieron prorrogar al límite máximo de los cuatro años la prisión preventiva del excomisario en una vista celebrada el pasado jueves.

Villarejo por su parte reclamó en la vista, a la que asistió por videoconferencia desde la prisión de Estremera (Madrid), quedar en libertad para poder defenderse con todas las "garantías" y, apuntando a sus problemas de salud, imploró: "No quiero morir en prisión".

