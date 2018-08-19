El Gobierno tiene previsto activar la próxima semana el proceso para exhumar los restos mortales del general Francisco Franco de su tumba del Valle de los Caídos (Madrid), han informado fuentes del Palacio de la Moncloa.
El viernes se espera que el Consejo de Ministros, que no se ha reunido desde el pasado 3 de agosto, inicie los trámites para llevar a cabo la exhumación del cadáver, donde fue enterrado el 23 de noviembre de 1975, según las mismas fuentes.
El pasado 18 de junio, el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez garantizó que se cumpliría con la proposición no de Ley de impulso de la Ley de Memoria Histórica, aprobada en mayo de 2017, para proceder a la exhumación de los restos del general de su tumba y que esta se llevaría a cabo en julio.
A mediados de ese mes, el Gobierno socialista admitió problemas con la familia de Franco por la decisión de exhumarlo y mostró sus dudas de que fuera posible ese mismo mes, como tenía previsto inicialmente.
