El fundador de WiliLeaks, Julian Assange, detenido en el Reino Unido, denegó formalmente este jueves ante un tribunal de Londres su "consentimiento" a la petición de extradición de EEUU, que le reclama por las filtraciones hechas por su portal.
Assange compareció mediante videoconferencia ante la Corte de Magistrados de Westminster, donde se inició el proceso sobre su entrega a Washington, tras haber sido condenado por otro tribunal británico a 50 semanas de cárcel por violar las condiciones de libertad condicional en este país en 2012.
"No deseo entregarme para ser extraditado (a EEUU) por haber hecho un periodismo que ha ganado muchos reconocimientos y ha protegido a muchas personas", afirmó el activista y periodista en su declaración.
Solicitud de asilo político para Assange
La extradición o no de Julian Assange a EEUU ha sido objeto de debate desde que abandonó la embajada ecuatoriana en Londres. 38 eurodiputados, en su mayoría miembros de la izquierda europea, enviaron el pasado mes de abril a Theresa May una misiva en la que pedían la liberación del hacker, así como que dé asilo político al fundador de Wikileaks.
Según ha repetido en numerosas ocasiones, Assange teme, en caso de ser entregado a Washington, enfrentarse a una posible pena de muerte por la difusión en 2010 por parte de Wikileaks de cables diplomáticos confidenciales de la Administración estadounidense filtrados por la soldado Chelsea Manning, antigua analista de inteligencia y ahora en prisión.
Ecuador y Lenín Moreno, su presidente, aseguraron en todo momento que la condición por la que permitían el arresto del australiano era la de no ser extraditado a un país con pena capital.
