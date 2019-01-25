Encuesta: ¿Cuál es la solución a la crisis de gobierno en Venezuela?

Público
El líder opositor Guaidó se ha autoproclamado presidente de Venezuela este miércoles. / REUTERS - CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Guaidó abre la puerta a amnistiar a Maduro si se pone "del lado de la Constitución", mientras la mayoría de los poderes del Estado venezolano, encabezados por el Ejército, cierran filas en torno a Maduro. Guaidó también ha descartado la versión del Gobierno de Maduro de que su autoproclamación fue un golpe de Estado y ha indicado que lo ha hecho en base a la Constitución.

