El primer ministro de Estonia, Jüri Ratas, pidió hoy explicaciones al secretario general de la OTAN, Jens Stoltenberg, sobre lo ocurrido ayer, cuando un Eurofighter español (un avión de combate polivalente) disparó de forma accidental un misil cuando participaba en unas maniobras sobre el país báltico.
Ante la petición de Ratas, Stoltenberg, además de lamentar el lanzamiento, ha ofrecido el apoyo “total” de la Alianza al primer ministro del país para investigar lo ocurrido. Asimismo, la OTAN ha manifestado que desde 2004 su misión en el Báltico ha mantenido "seguro" el espacio aéreo de la zona y subrayó que la Alianza está "comprometida" con la defensa de sus miembros. Además, el ministerio de Defensa español ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer las causas de lo sucedido.
El Eurofighter, que no ha causado daño alguno, disparó accidentalmente un misil aire-aire (un misil que se dispara desde una aeronave con el propósito de destruir a otra aeronave) en el momento en que realizaba maniobras de adiestramiento con aparatos franceses en una zona del suroeste de Estonia, espacio que estaba autorizado para este tipo de ejercicios.
Las prácticas que realizaban los aparatos son las habituales para las aeronaves destacadas en esa zona, en el marco de la operación de Policía Aérea en el Báltico (Lituania), en el que participa el destacamento español.
Los aviones que participaban en las maniobras, dos Eurofighter españoles y otros dos Mirage 2000 franceses, regresaron sin novedad a la base aérea de Siauliai, en Lituania.
