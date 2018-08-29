El partido ultraderechista Alternativa para Alemania (AfD) y el movimiento xenófobo Pegida han anunciado una manifestación conjunta el sábado en la localidad de Chemnitz (Alemania) para denunciar la supuesta criminalidad asociada a la llegada de migrantes.
La concentración se realizará pese a los incidentes desatados en las concentraciones del domingo y el lunes por la muerte de Daniel H., un ciudadano alemán a manos supuestamente de un sirio y un iraquí.
La rama de AfD en Sajonia ha explicado que, con la movilización del sábado, prevista para las 17.00 horas, todo el mundo podrá recordar al asesinado. También se recordará "a todas las víctimas del multiculturalismo forzado", ha añadido.
Una movilización espontánea el lunes ya convocó a 6.000 personas contrarias a la llegada de migrantes, mientras que una marcha organizada como réplica reunió a unos mil manifestantes. La coincidencia de ambos actos derivó en choques con una veintena de heridos, entre ellos dos miembros de las fuerzas de seguridad.
Un líder de AfD, Joerg Meuthen, ha declarado a la cadena pública SWR que su partido no está "avivando las llamas", sino que todo se debe a un malestar generalizado en la sociedad que, en su opinión, "está muy justificado", en aparente alusión a la llegada de más de un millón de extranjeros desde 2015.
