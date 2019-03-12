La organización Save the Children instaló este martes un dibujo a gran escala realizado por una niña siria de ocho años frente a las sedes de las instituciones de la Unión Europea para pedir que los líderes de la UE "tengan en cuenta a la infancia" en la tercera conferencia sobre el futuro del país.
Esta cita, que se celebra en Bruselas hasta el próximo jueves, tiene como objetivo continuar movilizando a la comunidad internacional en apoyo de la población siria y llegar a una solución política duradera a la crisis que atraviesa el país.
El director de Cooperación Internacional y Acción Humanitaria en Save the Children España, David del Campo, pidió a los líderes europeos en declaraciones que "tengan en cuenta que la infancia es un objetivo bélico en Siria", donde "4 millones de niños y niñas no han conocido otra cosa que la guerra" y llevan "ocho años" sufriendo las consecuencias en su salud física y mental.
ACTO DE CALLE: Instalamos en Bruselas el dibujo a gran escala de una niña siria víctima de la guerra para denunciar que 4 millones de niños y niñas sirios solo conocen el conflicto. La guerra en #Siria cumple 8 años y decimos alto y claro #NoALaGuerraContraLaInfancia pic.twitter.com/2nG1cInhPi— Save the Children Es (@SaveChildrenEs) 12 de marzo de 2019
Del Campo también reclamó a los líderes europeos que medien para que los 6 millones de desplazados internos y los 5,6 millones de refugiados que hay en los países vecinos puedan volver a sus casas "en mejores condiciones de las que están ahora", por lo que "la reconstrucción y la rehabilitación de Siria es uno de los grandes objetivos".
Además, reclamó al Gobierno español que "el cese de los conflictos sea uno de los ejes de su acción política y no a la inversa" porque, afirmó, "España tiene un papel fundamental en la guerra de Siria y en el conflicto de Yemen".
Save the Children recordó que la guerra de Siria, que cumplirá ocho años el próximo día 15 de marzo, ya ha durado más que la Segunda Guerra Mundial y ha provocado la huida de más de la mitad de la población, y advirtió de que aproximadamente 11,7 millones de personas necesitan ayuda humanitaria de forma urgente en el país.
