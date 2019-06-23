El candidato Mohamed uld Ghazouani, que partía como gran favorito en las elecciones presidenciales mauritanas celebradas ayer, se ha proclamado vencedor de los comicios a falta todavía de confirmación oficial por parte de la Comisión Electoral Nacional Independiente (CENI).
Ghazouani, de 63 años y exministro de Defensa, dijo ante un grupo de simpatizantes que el 80% de los votos ya estaban escrutados y que su victoria era tan clara que no sería necesaria una segunda vuelta (que estaba prevista para el 6 de julio). Acto seguido, felicitó al pueblo mauritano.
Fuentes cercanas a la CENI confirmaron a Efe la victoria de Ghazouani, quien habría obtenido "en torno al 50% de los votos", lo que confirmaría las palabras del candidato y harían innecesaria una nueva votación.
Ghazouani se enfrentaba a cinco candidatos de diferentes sensibilidades ideológicas o étnicas, pero había pocas dudas sobre su victoria ya que el presidente saliente, Mohamed uld Abdel Aziz, había apoyado sin ambages la candidatura de Ghazouani, con quien le liga una amistad personal y que fue su ministro de Defensa.
Aziz, que llegó al poder tras un golpe de estado y fue más tarde elegido en un proceso electoral, ha permanecido once años en el poder y no ha repetido un tercer mandado porque la constitución lo prohíbe expresamente.
Los observadores en Mauritania consideran que Aziz ha buscado a un fiel escudero para pilotar una transición en la que él mismo pueda seguir controlando el poder en la sombra, al estilo de Vladimir Putin en Rusia.
