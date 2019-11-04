El excomisario José Villarejo se ha mostrado este lunes "muy agresivo" durante una comparecencia en el caso Tándem, por el que lleva 2 años en prisión preventiva, en el transcurso de la cual ha anunciado que ha denunciado a los fiscales que le investigan ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes jurídicas, Villarejo, que ha comparecido esta mañana ante el juez Manuel García Castellón a través de videoconferencia desde la prisión de Estremera (Madrid), ha querido evidenciar su enfado por la decisión de prorrogarle la prisión preventiva por el límite máximo legal de los 4 años, adoptada el pasado 28 de octubre.
Tras varios aplazamientos por problemas de agenda del juzgado, el juez y los fiscales del caso le han interrogado finalmente este lunes en el marco de la pieza Land, en la que se investiga un encargo al excomisario de la primogénita del fallecido fundador de La Finca, Luis García Cereceda, dentro de la disputa familiar por la herencia.
A lo largo del interrogatorio, el excomisario se ha mostrado desafiante y agresivo con los fiscales, a los que ha comunicado que les ha puesto una denuncia en el TSJM, que se une a la que ya interpuso en su día al magistrado García Castellón en el Tribunal Supremo.
Villarejo sostiene que tanto el juez como los fiscales no son imparciales, esgrime la ocultación o destrucción de una serie de grabaciones que le fueron intervenidas y asegura que se encuentra en indefensión porque no puede acceder a la mayor parte de la causa por encontrarse secreta.
Una causa que alcanza ya las 16 piezas, lo que, según ha desvelado también hoy el propio Villarejo, ha motivado que en la cárcel le llamen Lego, en alusión al famoso juego de construcción, por el gran número de piezas que tiene ya el caso Tándem.
