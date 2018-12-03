Los líderes de las fuerzas independentistas catalanas han celebrado este domingo en Bélgica una cumbre discreta para intentar coordinar estrategias, a escasas semanas del inicio previsto del juicio por el 1-O. Esta cumbre no había sido publicitada, aunque TV3 captó las imágenes de varios dirigentes independentistas a su llegada anoche al aeropuerto de El Prat tras la reunión celebrada en Bélgica, que contó con la presencia, según la televisión pública catalana, del expresident Carles Puigdemont.
Según han indicado fuentes soberanistas, el encuentro sirvió para hacer un "repaso general" a la situación política en Catalunya, a las perspectivas del juicio por el 1-O y a la huelga de hambre anunciada por los diputados de JxCat presos Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull, y se salió de la reunión con "sensaciones positivas".
Al encuentro acudieron el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, la consellera de la Presidencia, Elsa Artadi, y el portavoz de JxCat, Albert Batet, además de Puigdemont. Por parte de ERC, asistieron el vicepresidente del Govern, Pere Aragonès, y el presidente del grupo republicano en el Parlament, Sergi Sabrià, mientras que en representación de la CUP viajaron a Bruselas Carles Riera, Eulàlia Reguant y Mireia Boya.
La reunión, en la que también estuvieron presentes representantes de la ANC y Òmnium Cultural, tuvo lugar el día siguiente al inicio de la huelga de hambre anunciada por Sànchez y Turull como medida de protesta por el "bloqueo" de sus recursos de amparo ante el Tribunal Constitucional.
Justamente hoy, el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, inicia un viaje oficial de tres días a Bruselas, en busca de complicidades europeas para lograr una "mesa de negociación multilateral" para resolver el conflicto político en Catalunya, aunque aprovechará también para reunirse esta tarde con Puigdemont y el resto de exconsellers que se encuentran en Bélgica.
