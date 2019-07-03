La Audiencia Provincial de Zaragoza ha condenado a la excalcaldesa de La Muela María Victoria Pinilla, del Partido Aragonés (PAR), a penas que suman más de 16 años de prisión y a multas por 8,4 millones de euros por once delitos de corrupción cometidos mientras ejercía como máxima responsable municipal en su localidad.
En su sentencia sobre el mayor caso de corrupción urbanística en Aragón hecha pública este miércoles por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Aragón, los magistrados también condenan a otros cinco acusados, relacionados con las irregularidades urbanísticas y adjudicaciones fraudulentas imputadas a Pinilla, a penas de hasta 6 años y 7 meses y a multas.
En concreto, la Audiencia de Zaragoza condena a la excaldesa por delitos continuados de cohecho, blanqueo de capitales, fraude a la administración pública, prevaricación administrativa y de malversación, así como otros contra la Hacienda Pública, fraude, tráfico de influencias, fraude de subvenciones y otro como cooperadora en un fraude a la administración.
