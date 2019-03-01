La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Cristina Cifuentes ha pedido la "baja temporal de militancia" en el PP, según ha avanzado este viernes a través de su cuenta de Instagram.

Con una cita de Franklin D. Roosevelt la popular se ha despedido. "En política no hay casualidades... y si las hay, es que están muy bien preparadas'", ha asegurado. "Creo en la justicia, por eso estoy completamente segura de que el tiempo me dará la razón. Pero hasta que eso ocurra, he pedido la baja temporal de militancia en el Partido Popular", ha anunciado la expresidenta.

Una renuncia que viene justo en la misma semana en la que la fiscalía ha pedido tres años de prisión para Cifuentes por un delito de falsedad en documento oficial en el denominado 'caso máster'.

El Ministerio Público considera a la exdirigente madrileña inductora de la falsificación de un acta "a sabiendas" de que acreditaba una defensa de Trabajo de Fin de Máster (TFM) "que jamás se produjo" y que exhibió en varios medios y redes sociales "para evitar las nefastas consecuencias políticas a las que debería enfrentarse".