El número 2 de Vox, Francisco Javier Ortega Smith, será denunciado ante la Fiscalía por la asociación Musulmans contra la Islamofòbia por un supuesto delito de odio. Junto a la denuncia, la asociación ha entregado un vídeo en el que aparece el secretario general de la formación de ultraderecha en un acto el pasado mes de septiembre en Valencia.
“Seremos más fuertes frente al enemigo común que tiene un nombre muy claro y yo no dejaré de decirlo en todas las intervenciones. Nuestro enemigo común, el enemigo de Europa, el enemigo del progreso, el enemigo de la democracia, el enemigo de la familia, el enemigo de la vida, el enemigo del futuro se llama la invasión islamista”, declaró Ortega Smith en el Casino de Agricultura de Valencia.
"Los europeos no están dispuestos a que sus mujeres tengan que cubrir su rostro con una tela negra", afirmaba Ortega Smith
El acusado motivaba a sus seguidores a ser "más fuertes" ante este "enemigo común" porque "está en juego lo que entendemos como la civilización". "Pero no estamos solos como os digo, bien lo sabéis, cada vez más europeos se están poniendo en pie porque están sufriendo en sus ciudades, en sus calles y en sus barrios, lo que significa la aplicación de la sharia y no están dispuestos, a que se derriben sus Catedrales para ser sustituidas obligatoriamente por Mezquitas", sentenciaba Ortega Smith como aparece en el vídeo a partir del minuto 20.
En su discurso acababa diciendo que dichos europeos "no están dispuestos a que sus mujeres tengan que cubrir su rostro con una tela negra y ser tratadas diez pasos atrás, peor que los camellos. No están dispuestos a que se acabe con lo que entendemos por civilización por respeto a los derechos y a la libertad".
Según la asociación Musulmans contra la Islamofòbia estas afirmaciones son totalmente falsas, y su único objetivo es "atentan contra la paz social y la convivencia, al fomentar la creación de una atmósfera de temor y rechazo hacia las comunidades musulmanas", según recoge 20minutos.
El secretario general se personará ante la Justicia, donde podría cumplir una pena de prisión de uno a cuatro años y una multa de seis a doce meses.
