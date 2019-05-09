Público
Elecciones europeas El Constitucional avala que Puigdemont, Comín y Ponsatí se presenten a las europeas

Los jueces del Tribunal rechaza npor unanimidad el recurso de amparo presentado por Ciudadanos contra sus candidaturas.

El expresident de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont. - REUTERS

El expresident de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont. - REUTERS

El Tribunal Constitucional ha avalado que el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y los exconsellers Antoni Comín y Clara Ponsatí, fugados en Bélgica, se presenten a las elecciones europeas, al no admitir a trámite el recurso de amparo presentado por Ciudadanos contra sus candidaturas.

En una resolución dictada este jueves, la Sala Primera del Constitucional rechaza por unanimidad admitir los recursos de ese partido contra las decisiones judiciales que permitieron a esos dirigentes independentistas concurrir a las elecciones del 26 de mayo pese a haber salido de España para evitar ser juzgados por el procés.

(Habrá ampliación)

