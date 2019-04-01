Público
Encuesta elecciones El PSOE ganaría las elecciones y Vox disputa a Podemos el cuarto puesto, según laSexta

El preferido para presidente es Sánchez (36,8%), seguido de Casado (22,1%), Rivera (14,3%), Iglesias (13,1%) y Abascal (3,8%).

Los resultados del sondeo electoral de laSexta, en comparación con el resultado de las últimas elecciones generales.

El PSOE ganaría las elecciones generales con un 25,9% en intención de voto, mientras que el PP quedaría en segunda posición con un 20,1%, según el Barómetro de laSexta. Vox (12,9%) alcanzaría a Podemos (13%), disputándose la cuarta plaza, por debajo de Ciudadanos (17,5%).

Comparados con el último sondeo de la cadena televisiva, el PSOE gana siete décimas, el PP pierde tres décimas, Ciudadanos pierde 2,8 puntos, Podemos baja dos décimas y Vox sube 1,4 puntos.

Si tenemos en cuenta los resultados de las últimas elecciones generales, celebradas el 26-J de 2016, el PP logró el 33% de los votos, seguido del PSOE (22,7%), Unidos Podemos (21,1%), Ciudadanos (13%) y, a gran distancia, Vox (0,2%).

El preferido por los encuestados por Invymark para laSexta para presidir el Gobierno es Pedro Sánchez (36,8%), seguido de Pablo Casado (22,1%), Albert Rivera (14,3%), Pablo Iglesias (13,1%) y Santiago Abascal (3,8%).

En marzo, el 24,8% de los encuestados aún no tenía claro a qué partido votaría, mientras que el 74,8% ya lo había decidido. Además, un 58,6% está en contra de que generales y militares de alta graduación sean candidatos al Congreso, mientras que el 93,9% de los votantes de Vox lo ve con buenos ojos.

