La guerra de las flores en la cita Sánchez-Torra 

Un funcionario de La Moncloa añadió para la foto entre el presidente del Gobierno y el de la Generalitat una maceta con flores de Pascual, que no estaba al inicio, en medio de otras dos con flores amarillas

Pedro Sánchez y Quim Torra, durante su reunión, con más o menos flores.

La locura de los gestos de la reunión en el barcelonés Palacio de Pedralbes de los presidentes del Gobierno y de la Generalitat, Pedro Sánchez y Quim Torra, llegó hasta tal punto que se alteró incluso el decorado de la sala de la reunión.

Sánchez y Torra se reunieron en un salón del palacio sentados en sendos sofás, con las banderas española y catalana tras de ellos. En medio, una mesa, con dos macetas con flores amarillas, de un tono similar al lazo que portan como reivindicación los independentistas y que también llevaba en la solapa el presidente catalán. Esa era la escenografía que encontraron los cámaras y fotógrafos cuando entraron a la sala para tomar imágenes del encuentro.

En un momento dado (algunas fuentes aseguran que hay imágenes grabadas de esa escena), el director de protocolo de Moncloa colocó entre ambas macetas otra con unas flores rojas, las típicas flores de Pascua de esta época navideña. Y algunos apuntaron que aquello se perecía más a la bandera de España o la catalana.

Nadie quiso comentar el cambio de decorado, que creó cierto malestar. Pero así se quedó hasta el final de la reunión, y en la foto a seis que se hizo al acabar el encuentro (Carmen Calvo Meritxell Batet, Pere Aragonés y Elsa Artadi posaron con Sánchez y Torra), las flores rojas seguían estando encima de la mesa.

