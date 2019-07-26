El PP dará "un paso adelante" si el rey designa a Pablo Casado como candidato para "liderar un Gobierno alternativo". Este posicionamiento contrasta con lo comunicado esta mañana por la Casa Real, desde donde aseguraban que solo se presentará a otro candidato si este da muestras de poder recabar una mayoría. tras la investidura fallida del secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, a la Presidencia del Gobierno.
La secretaria de Inmigración del Comité Ejecutivo Nacional del PP, Sofía Acedo, ha subrayado que la Constitución española "es muy clara al respecto", e indica que el rey tiene ahora que convocar a los líderes de los partidos políticos y cabezas de lista y proponer un candidato que intente conseguir la confianza de la Cámara para formar un Ejecutivo.
"Nosotros tenemos una responsabilidad con los españoles, que pasa por no celebrar unas cuartas elecciones generales en cuatro años", ha apuntado la dirigente popular, que ha dicho entender "la desazón y desafección" de la gente respecto a la política y los políticos.
"Nuestra obligación es garantizar un Gobierno de España para los próximos cuatro años. Si eso pasa por que el rey encomiende al PP liderar un Gobierno alternativo a Sánchez después del circo que vimos ayer, por supuesto que daremos un paso adelante", ha agregado Acedo antes de subrayar que el PP es "un partido de Gobierno y responsable".
