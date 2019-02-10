Quién es quién en el juicio al procés

Público
Además de los 12 dirigentes independentistas a los que juzgará el Tribunal Supremo, el caso de otros 6 ha pasado a ser competencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya, y otros 7 residen hoy en Bélgica, Suiza o Reino Unido, entre ellos el expresident de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont.

De alto voltaje por su influencia en la vida política; esperado por su trascendencia y complejo por la naturaleza del caso, pero también por el número de actores involucrados; estas características y muchas otras son atribuibles al juicio contra el procés catalán. A escasos meses de las elecciones europeas, autonómicas y municipales (mayo), la macrocausa que juzgará el Tribunal Supremo a partir del 12 de febrero puede antojarse difícil de seguir.

Además de los 12 dirigentes independentistas procesados, y de los 6 que serán juzgados por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) hay otras 7 figuras de enorme peso en el procés que hoy residen en Bélgica, Suiza o Reino Unido, entre ellas el propio Carles Puigdemont, expresident de la Generalitat. Todos ellos integran el quiénes somos de un juicio histórico. 

Por otra parte, la semana pasada la Audiencia Nacional se declaró competente para juzgar al exmajor de los Mossos d'Esquadra Josep Lluís Trapero, por no frenar la movilización frente a la Conselleria de Economía el 20 de septiembre de 2017, y por el referéndum del 1-O. Junto a Trapero, en el banquillo se sentarán el exsecretario general de Interior César Puig, el exdirector de los Mossos Pere Soler, y la intendente del mismo cuerpo Teresa Laplana.

