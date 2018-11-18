Adolfo Suárez Illana ha vuelto mostrar su rechazo y desprecio a la Le de Memoria Histórica. Desde su nuevo despacho en la planta noble del PP, el fichaje de Casado ha calificado la norma de "innecesaria" y ha opinado que "no resuelve ningún problema", sino que "crea nuevos" debates.
Suárez Illana, además, en una entrevista con ABC, ha ironizado sobre la exhumación de Franco preguntándose si también hay que desenterrar los restos de Pelayo "que tampoco era un demócrata". También ha querido señalar a los lugares "con las referencias en lugares públicos a Santiago Carrillo y a gente que durante la segunda república fueron auténticos asesinos".
"Me parece abominable que se nos siga llamando al odio de hace 80 años cuando hace casi 40 fuimos capaces de superarlo y de asombrar al mundo entero por ello", ha zanjado.
Esta no es la primera vez que el hijo del presidente Adolfo Suárez, hoy en las filas del PP, muestra públicamente su rechazo y animadversión con la Ley de Memoria Histórica. En julio de 2017, con un tono mucho más elevado, califico la normativa como "aberrante" y la describió como un "símbolo de desunión".
Pablo Casado anunció el fichaje de Illana a bombo y platillo al llegar a la presidencia del partido. Meses después del anuncio, los medios apuntan al hijo del ex presidente del Gobierno como uno de los posibles candidatos del PP para las próximas elecciones en Madrid, sea para el Ayuntamiento o para el gobierno autonómico.
