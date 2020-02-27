Estás leyendo: La militancia de Podemos Euskadi elige a Miren Gorrotxategi como candidata a lehendakari

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

ELECCIONES VASCAS La militancia de Podemos Euskadi elige a Miren Gorrotxategi como candidata a lehendakari

La ex senadora se ha impuesto a la candidatura liderada por la ex diputada Rosa Martínez, que contaba con el apoyo del secretario general de la formación morada en el País Vasco. En las primarias ha participado el 62,2% del número de inscritos verificados y activos. 

Gorrotxategi
Miren Gorrotxategi, candidata a lehendakari de Podemos. 

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

bilbao

Las dudas ya están resueltas. La ex senadora Miren Gorrotxategi será la candidata a lehendakari de Elkarrekin Podemos en las elecciones autonómicas del próximo 5 de abril. Así lo ha decidido la militancia de la formación morada que ha tomado parte en el proceso de primarias para la elección de la candidata.

Según ha podido saber Público, Gorrotxategi –identificada con el sector "pablista" y apoyada por los tres diputados vascos de Podemos– se ha impuesto en las votaciones a la ex diputada Rosa Martínez, que contaba con el respaldo del secretario general de Podemos Euskadi, Lander Martínez.

Los resultados se darán a conocer en una rueda de prensa que se celebrará a las 11.00 en Bilbao. Inicialmente iba a estar a cargo del secretario de Organización, Yahcov Ruiz, pero finalmente será Lander Martínez quien comparecerá ante los medios.

Se sabe ya que en total han tomado parte en las primarias 2.830 personas, lo que supone un 62,2% del número total de inscriptos verificados y activos.

Coalición con IU

Podemos y Ezker Anitza-IU ya han acordado volver a presentarse de forma conjunta a las elecciones vascas, tal como hicieron en 2016. Entonces obtuvieron 11 escaños y se posicionaron como la tercera fuerza política del Parlamento. En esta ocasión no contarán con la presencia del partido ecologista Equo, que denunció haber sido "vetado" por la dirección nacional de Podemos.

En las elecciones generales del pasado 10 de noviembre, Equo llamó a votar por Más País, la plataforma liderada por Iñigo Errejón. Sin embargo, la formación verde en Euskadi se desligó entonces de esa decisión. 

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú