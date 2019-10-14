Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Sentencia del 'Procés' El Supremo absuelve a cinco exconsellers del delito de malversación al no acreditar el desvío de fondos para el 1-O

El Alto Tribunal añade que tres de los dirigentes absueltos "dieron órdenes específicas para la no aplicación de partidas presupuestarias a la consulta prevista para el 1-O".

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
Sala del prensa del Tribunal Supremo, donde se ha dictado la sentencia del 'procés'. / EFE

Sala del prensa del Tribunal Supremo, donde se ha dictado la sentencia del 'procés'. / EFE

La Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo ha absuelto a los exconsellers Josep Rull, Joaquim Forn, Santiago Vila, Carles Mundó y Mertixell Borrás del delito de malversación de caudales públicos al no quedar acreditado que los dirigentes políticos "hubieran puesto la estructura de los departamentos que dirigían al servicio de gastos concretos justificados para la celebración del referéndum ilegal".

La Sala, que ha notificado este lunes la sentencia del procés, ha absuelto de este delito a cinco de los nueve procesados acusados de malversación. Si bien, el Alto Tribunal reconoce que todos los miembros del Govern de Carles Puigdemont "suscribieron el acuerdo gubernativo que anunció la asunción solidaria de todos los gastos que se promovieran por el Govern para la realización del referéndum".

Sin embargo, tal y como apunta el fallo, la codelincuencia exige "algo más que previo acuerdo de voluntades para delinquir". Esto es, el previo acuerdo de voluntades no es suficiente para condenar por malversación, ya que es indispensable que el "copartícipe realice actos, nucleares o no, de ejecución".

Asimismo, el Supremo añade que los exconsellers Vila, Mundó y Borrás "dieron órdenes específicas para la no aplicación de partidas presupuestarias a la consulta prevista para el 1-O".

En cambio, sostiene el tribunal presidido por Manuel Marchena, los cuatro condenados por este delito, Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Turull y Dolors Bassa, "ejecutaron actos concretos de dispendio económico" como expresión de su "deslealtad".

Los exconsellers Rull y Forn han sido condenados a 12 años de cárcel y 12 de inhabilitación por sedición con malversación. Santiago Vila, Carles Mundó y Mertixell Borrás han sido condenados a una multa por desobediencia de diez meses con una cuota diaria de 200 euros.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad