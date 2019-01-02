El PSOE, con un 22,6%, obtendría entre 92 y 96 escaños y ganaría hoy unas hipotéticas elecciones seguido del PP, que con un 19,2% conseguiría entre 70 y 74 diputados, según una encuesta de Sigma Dos para El Mundo publicada en su edición de este martes.
Rivera, el líder político mejor valorado (4,22), seguido de Sánchez (4,05) y Garzón (3,82)
Ciudadanos se sitúa como tercera fuerza política con un 18,8% en intención de voto (66-70 diputados), seguido de Unidos Podemos con un 15,8% (45-47) y de Vox con un 12,9 (43-45).
El resto de partidos en intención de voto serían ERC con un 3,6% (12-14), PNV con un 1,2 (6), PDeCAT con un 1,0 (2-4) y otras fuerzas políticas minoritarias obtendrían un 4,9% (4).
El Mundo destaca que con estos resultados la mayoría absoluta para gobernar estaría en manos de una posible coalición de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox.
Albert Rivera (Ciudadanos) lidera la valoración de los líderes políticos con una nota de 4,22 sobre 10, seguido de Pedro Sánchez (PSOE) con una nota de 4,05, Alberto Garzón (IU) con 3,82, Pablo Casado (PP), con 3,67, Pablo Iglesias (Podemos) con 3,49 y Santiago Abascal (Vox) con 3,20.
La encuesta de SIGMA DOS para El Mundo fue realizada sobre una muestra de 1.000 entrevistas entre el 21 y el 27 de diciembre de 2018.
