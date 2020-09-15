La Comissió de la Dignitat diu que l'anul·lació del judici de Companys per part de l'Estat "arriba tard" 

barcelona
El Consell de Ministres del Govern espanyol ha aprovat aquest dimarts l'avantprojecte de Llei de Memòria Democràtica, però la Comissió de la Dignitat i personalitats del món universitari i polític consideren insuficients algunes de les mesures, entre elles l'anul·lació del de l'expresident de la Generalitat Lluís Companys. Han subratllat aquest dimarts que Catalunya ja va anul·lar el judici a l'expresident amb una llei aprovada al Parlament el 2017, que va declarar il·legals els tribunals militars. "Aquesta declaració arriba tard", apunten en un manifest, on recorden que això s'havia demanat moltíssimes vegades sense obtenir resposta.
El text destaca que el que cal és una "reparació d'estat" per a un "crim d'estat" i que Espanya assumeixi la seva responsabilitat. "La ministra Carmen Calvo va dir que el reconeixement de responsabilitat de l'Estat no era un acte propi d'un país democràtic. No ho és si ho han fet França i Alemanya?", es pregunten. Aquesta reparació, continua el text, és la que ha de fer l'Estat, "i ho deu a les institucions catalanes i a tot el poble de Catalunya".
D'altra banda, el comunitat remarca que la nova llei de memòria democràtica sí que pot servir per anul·lar la resta de processos fets fora de Catalunya, i així "reparar persones com Carrasco i Formiguera, afusellat a Burgos, i Joan Peiró, a València".
Signen el manifest la Comissió de la Dignitat i personalitats com Josep-Lluís Carod-Rovira, el conseller Ramon Tremosa, l'exconseller Joan Manuel Tresserras, l'expresident del Parlament Joan Rigol, el president de l'IEC, Joandomènec Ros, els advocats Magda Oranich i Benet Salellas, i els presidents d'ANC i Òmnium, Elisenda Paluzie i Jordi Cuixart.
