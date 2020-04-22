Dimiteix l'alcalde de Badalona després de saltar-se el confinament i ser detingut per conduir begut

BARCELONAActualizado:
L'alcalde de Badalona, Àlex Pastor, dimiteix després que els Mossos d'Esquadra l'hagin detingut aquest dimarts a l'Eixample de Barcelona per no respectar el confinament, conduir sota els efectes de l'alcohol i atemptat contra l'autoritat. Pastor circulava amb el seu vehicle amb evidents signes d'embriaguesa, i s'ha negat a passar pel control d'alcoholèmia.
Davant la gravetat dels fets, la direcció del seu partit, el PSC, l'ha suspès de militància de manera fulminant aquest mateix dimarts i li ha demanat que renunciï al càrrec. "Amb independència de la valoració positiva que ens mereix la seva gestió al capdavant de l'Ajuntament de Badalona, considerem que "els fets són incompatibles amb la militància socialista i l'exercici de qualsevol càrrec públic", asseguren des del partit.
"Estava molt alterat, cridant i donant cops, han indicat fonts policials consultades. Fins i tot, asseguren diferents fonts policials consultades pel diari El País, ha arribat a mossegar un dels mossos d’esquadra actuants.
Els agents han aturat Pastor amb el seu vehicle a la vora de de les 22 h d'aquest dimarts en veure'l circular pel carrer de Consell de Cent fent esses. "No parava de repetir: sóc l'alcalde de Badalona", segons les mateixes fonts. Pastor, de 40 anys, ha estat alcalde de Badalona des de juny de l'any 2018.
Queden ara oberts tots els interrogants sobre la successió de l'alcalde socialista i qualsevol candidat necessitarà el suport actiu o passiu de partits rivals. L'exalcaldessa, Dolors Sabater, que va ser apartada del govern de la ciutat a conseqüència d'un pacte del PSC, amb PP i Cs, ha reiterat la seva disposició a treballar en favor d'un equip de concentració.
L'exalcalde i líder del PP en aquesta ciutat, Xavier Garcia Albiol, ha anunciat a través de xarxes socials que aquest dimecres iniciarà converses amb la resta de partits per presentar una moció de censura.
