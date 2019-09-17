El Ministeri d'Afers Exteriors dirigit per Josep Borrell ha vetat el projecte del corredor 5G del Mediterrani en oposar-se a les expressions utilitzades per la Generalitat al text final de l'acord, que havien de signar Catalunya i el govern d'Occitània. Segons ha informat Catalunya Ràdio, el Govern assegura que aquest Ministeri ha pressionat la Comissió Europea perquè se suspengués la signatura final, que s'havia de fer el juny a Bucarest, Romania.
El Ministeri critica que no s'esmenti el "regne d'Espanya" cada vegada que es menciona la Generalitat
El Ministeri al·lega que el document del projecte no s'adequa al que hauria de ser un tractat internacional per algunes expressions que hi apareixen. Per exemple, critica que no s'esmenti el "regne d'Espanya" cada vegada que es menciona la Generalitat. Tampoc veu bé que el text es refereixi a Catalunya com un "país" o una "part signant", i proposa que es canviïn aquests termes per "regió".
Així mateix, no accepta que el text original, en anglès, parli de "ministeri" per referir-se a la Conselleria de Polítiques Digitals i "ministre" pel conseller Jordi Puigneró, al capdavant d'aquest acord. A més, el Ministeri de Borrell assegura que Catalunya no té moltes de les competències necessàries per tirar endavant el projecte i que, per tant, s'hauria de suspendre.
El corredor 5G del Mediterrani té com a objectiu desplegar un espai que recorreria l'AP-7 i l'E-9 entre Catalunya i França per on puguin circular els vehicles del futur, els cotxes autònoms sense conductors. L'objectiu és desplegar la tecnologia 5G per als passatgers i les mercaderies. El projecte compta amb l'aval de la Comissió Europea i es considerava una prova pilot d'un model d'autopista aplicable a escala comunitària. El corredor aspirava a rebre un pressupost d'entre 8 i 9 milions d'euros del fons europeu.
Podeu consultar el comunicat oficial del Ministeri d'Afers Exteriors:
