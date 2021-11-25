Estás leyendo: 25N | Concentración en Madrid contra la violencia machista

25N | Concentración en Madrid contra la violencia machista

El colectivo 8M Madrid ha convocado una veintena de marchas en la Comunidad en el Día Internacional de la Eliminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer

Concentración en Lavapiés, Madrid, contra la violencia machista.
Concentración en Lavapiés, Madrid, contra la violencia machista. PÚBLICO TV

MADRID

El colectivo 8M Madrid ha convocado una veintena de concentraciones en la Comunidad Madrid contra la violencia machista, en el Día Internacional de la Eliminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer.

Sigue aquí en directo la concentración en Lavapiés (Madrid):

