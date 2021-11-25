25N | Concentración en Madrid contra la violencia machista

MADRID
Actualizado:
El colectivo 8M Madrid ha convocado una veintena de concentraciones en la Comunidad Madrid contra la violencia machista, en el Día Internacional de la Eliminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer.
Sigue aquí en directo la concentración en Lavapiés (Madrid):
