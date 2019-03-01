En Aena se han solidarizado con las mujeres. A partir de las próximas semanas de incorporarán mensajes inclusivos en la megafonía de los aeropuertos, según ha asegurado el gestor aeroportuario.
En Aena estamos trabajando para implantar el lenguaje inclusivo en la megafonía de los aeropuertos de la red, eliminando el “señores pasajeros”. Ahora, los mensajes tendrán un carácter neutro.— Aena (@aena) 1 de marzo de 2019
🔊 Escucha aquí el antiguo mensaje y a continuación el nuevo: https://t.co/cLMEzhs9fO. pic.twitter.com/UCrNpVzl6I
Con esta nueva medida se evitará que los mensajes se identifiquen con un género, femenino o masculino. A partir de ahora se otorgará un carácter neutro. Los mensajes locutados como "Atención señores pasajeros..." se cambiarán por: "Atención, si su viaje...".
