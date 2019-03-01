Público
AENA Se acabó el "Atención señores pasajeros"

A partir de las próximas semanas se incorporarán mensajes inclusivos en la megafonía de los aeropuertos.

En Aena se han solidarizado con las mujeres. A partir de las próximas semanas de incorporarán mensajes inclusivos en la megafonía de los aeropuertos, según ha asegurado el gestor aeroportuario. 

Con esta nueva medida se evitará que los mensajes se identifiquen con un género, femenino o masculino. A partir de ahora se otorgará un carácter neutro. Los mensajes locutados como "Atención señores pasajeros..." se cambiarán por: "Atención, si su viaje...".

