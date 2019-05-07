Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Cambio climático La Politécnica de Catalunya, primera institución en España en declarar la Emergencia Climática

Un grupo de estudiantes de la universidad catalana, junto al movimiento juvenil​ Fridays for Future​ Barcelona, se ha sumado a los pasos de otras universidades a nivel mundial y alertan de que el cambio climático es el mayor reto al que se enfrenta la sociedad.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Los estudiantes toman las calles de Madrid para exigir una acción global sobre el cambio climático. / Reuters

Los estudiantes toman las calles para exigir una acción global sobre el cambio climático. / Reuters

El cambio climático es, sin duda, el mayor reto al que se enfrenta la sociedad, poniendo seriamente en duda la continuidad de la vida en la Tierra tal y como la conocemos. Por ello, el mundo académico se solidariza para buscar una acción eficaz contra el Cambio Climático. Un grupo de estudiantes de la Universidad Politécnica de Cataluña (UPC), junto al movimiento juvenil​ Fridays for Future​ Barcelona, se ha sumado a los pasos de las universidades británicas y ha proclamado el Estado de Emergencia Climática.

Una iniciativa pionera en España en la que se reconoce el trabajo del Panel Internacional sobre el Cambio Climático (IPCC), que recientemente publicó un informe alertando de que hay que reducir un 45% las emisiones de CO​2​ para el año 2030, y llegar a un escenario de 0 emisiones en 2050, si se quiere evitar que la temperatura media global suba 1.5 ºC por encima de niveles pre-industriales.

Unos datos que alertan de la urgencia de una acción global si no se quiere llegar, según afirman los expertos, a un punto de no retorno que ponga en jaque la situación medioambiental. Por ello, desde la UPC instan a la sociedad a comprometerse con la ya grave situación, y animan al resto de instituciones y órganos de la sociedad a declarar un Estado de Emergencia, conscientes de la necesidad de que el debate se traslade al ámbito político social para dar ejemplo a otros gobiernos e instituciones y lograr en la Universidad un escenario real de 0 emisiones.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad