Change.org La petición para que se indulte a Juana Rivas supera las 200.000 firmas en dos días

La página 'Change.org' solicita al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y a la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, que "hagan todo lo posible para conceder el indulto a Juana Rivas de manera inmediata"

Petición de indulto para Juana Rivas en Change.org

Más de 200.000 personas han firmado en sólo dos días la petición en 'Change.org' para solicitar el indulto para Juana Rivas, la madre de Maracena (Granada) condenada a cinco años de cárcel por incumplir la orden judicial de devolver sus hijos al padre, acusado de malos tratos y condenado en 2009 por un delito de lesiones en el ámbito familiar.

En concreto, esta petición solicita al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y a la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, que "hagan todo lo posible para conceder el indulto a Juana Rivas de manera inmediata" y que empiecen a "poner fin a esta injusticia". Según los datos consultados, pasadas las 16.00 horas de este sábado, más de 200.000 personas se han adherido con sus firmas a esta petición.

Esta campaña, promovida por la Asociación Ilicitana contra la Violencia de Género (Aivig), Amar y Alma, lamenta que "el Estado español deja a sus hijos en situación de vulnerabilidad máxima y sin su madre".

"Lo único que Juana hizo fue intentar protegerles de un hombre ya condenado anteriormente por haberla agredido en 2009", apunta, al tiempo que asegura que "obliga a Juana a pagar 30.000 euros a su maltratador y todas las costas del juicio".

Por último, recoge que "Arcuri ejerce violencia durante once años sobre Juana y sus hijos y le caen tres meses de condena" mientras que "la madre se esconde un mes para proteger a los niños, tras un año pidiendo que el Estado español les ayude y este le responde con cinco años de cárcel, seis años sin patria potestad y obligándole a pagarle 30.000 euros a su maltratador".

