Más de 200.000 personas han firmado en sólo dos días la petición en 'Change.org' para solicitar el indulto para Juana Rivas, la madre de Maracena (Granada) condenada a cinco años de cárcel por incumplir la orden judicial de devolver sus hijos al padre, acusado de malos tratos y condenado en 2009 por un delito de lesiones en el ámbito familiar.
En concreto, esta petición solicita al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y a la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, que "hagan todo lo posible para conceder el indulto a Juana Rivas de manera inmediata" y que empiecen a "poner fin a esta injusticia". Según los datos consultados, pasadas las 16.00 horas de este sábado, más de 200.000 personas se han adherido con sus firmas a esta petición.
Esta campaña, promovida por la Asociación Ilicitana contra la Violencia de Género (Aivig), Amar y Alma, lamenta que "el Estado español deja a sus hijos en situación de vulnerabilidad máxima y sin su madre".
"Lo único que Juana hizo fue intentar protegerles de un hombre ya condenado anteriormente por haberla agredido en 2009", apunta, al tiempo que asegura que "obliga a Juana a pagar 30.000 euros a su maltratador y todas las costas del juicio".
Por último, recoge que "Arcuri ejerce violencia durante once años sobre Juana y sus hijos y le caen tres meses de condena" mientras que "la madre se esconde un mes para proteger a los niños, tras un año pidiendo que el Estado español les ayude y este le responde con cinco años de cárcel, seis años sin patria potestad y obligándole a pagarle 30.000 euros a su maltratador".
